Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 133,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 271,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,715,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,655,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

