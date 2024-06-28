Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,666,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,942. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.