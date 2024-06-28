Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in FedEx by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,275 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.53 on Friday, hitting $300.00. 2,543,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,984. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

