Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $440.63. The stock had a trading volume of 489,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,187. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.99 and a 200-day moving average of $433.60.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.