Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.02. The stock had a trading volume of 965,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.40. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

