BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.35% of BuzzFeed at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,833. The company has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Stories

