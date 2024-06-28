C3is (CISS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare C3is to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for C3is and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A C3is Competitors 223 1175 1651 50 2.49

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 8.53%. Given C3is’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe C3is has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares C3is and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33% C3is Competitors 30.52% 16.29% 8.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C3is and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $36.90 million $9.29 million 0.05 C3is Competitors $665.92 million $106.07 million 14.40

C3is’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

C3is peers beat C3is on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

