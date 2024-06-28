Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.12% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TDSC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 19,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.