Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

