CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 754,648 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 496,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 406,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,097. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

