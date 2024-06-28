Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

