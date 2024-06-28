Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 1.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $36,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

