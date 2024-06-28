Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 358.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.