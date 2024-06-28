Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 23,798 Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the quarter. Invesco MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,208,000 after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:PBUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. 11,208 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1743 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

