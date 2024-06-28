Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,417 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,270,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,663,385. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

