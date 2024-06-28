Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.73. 4,403,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

