Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.