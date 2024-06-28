Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,312 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 42,271,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,750,955. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

