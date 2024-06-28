Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.02. 1,512,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

