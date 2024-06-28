Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 6,682,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

