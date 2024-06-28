Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS GOVT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310,723 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

