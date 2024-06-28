Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 252,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 489,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,920,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

