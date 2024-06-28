Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 15.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $263,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VV stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.57. The company had a trading volume of 765,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $252.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

