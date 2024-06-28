Cardinal Capital Management Buys 4,132 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

