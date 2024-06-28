Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $104.96 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.