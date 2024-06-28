Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 14,788 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.16% of Forward Air worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

