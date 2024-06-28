Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 17,457 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 187,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after buying an additional 264,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $86,875.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 849,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,119,097.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Pratt acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451 in the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.08 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

