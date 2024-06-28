Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Argan worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In related news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,719 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,612.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $346,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,719 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,612.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,921,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,958,455.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,427. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AGX stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $977.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGX. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

