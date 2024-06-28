CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 6,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRGX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,333,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,009,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,821,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

