Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$126,587.50 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,278. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.77. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cargojet

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.