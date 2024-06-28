CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $70.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

