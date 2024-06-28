CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

