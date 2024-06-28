Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS.
NYSE:CCL opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
