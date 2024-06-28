Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CUK stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.62. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.