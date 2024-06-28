Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.62. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Featured Stories

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

