CashBackPro Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $58.92 million and approximately $322,452.62 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.6707189 USD and is up 30.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $371,718.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

