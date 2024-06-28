Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 1617836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 34.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $592.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

