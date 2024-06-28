Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Igor Griendt Sells 96,998 Shares

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Igor Griendt sold 96,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26), for a total value of A$183,229.22 ($122,152.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11.

Catapult Group International Ltd, a sports data and analytics company, provides sporting teams and athletes with detailed, real-time data and analytics designed to optimize athlete performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. It operates through three segments: Performance & Health, Tactics & Coaching, and Media & Other.

