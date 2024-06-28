CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CEA Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

CEAD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.86. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 137.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

