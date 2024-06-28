CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the May 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CEMIG Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CIG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 1,424,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

