CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.78. 257,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,759,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
CEMIG Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
