Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 over the last ninety days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. 742,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

