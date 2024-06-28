Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $15.91

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $16.45. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 94,700 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 898,554 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

