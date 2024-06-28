Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Update

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Century Next Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTUY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513. Century Next Financial has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

Century Next Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About Century Next Financial

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as loans secured by real estate.

