Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.09

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 1725362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 238.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

