Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CERT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 76,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Certara has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Certara by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 932,598 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after purchasing an additional 579,349 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,617,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Certara by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 475,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

