CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Up to $30.25

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $30.25, but opened at $31.66. CG Oncology shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 16,700 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

