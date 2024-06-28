Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,514,600 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 897,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,573.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CTOUF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

