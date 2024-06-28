Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,514,600 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 897,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,573.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of CTOUF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.
About Charter Hall Group
