Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.3 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -290.48%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
