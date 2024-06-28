Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 285,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -290.48%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

