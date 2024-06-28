Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 511.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

